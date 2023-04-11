FIFA Women's World Cup Carli Lloyd returns to FOX Sports as Women's World Cup analyst Updated Apr. 11, 2023 3:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States women's national team legend and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will return to FOX Sports to serve as an analyst for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Lloyd made her debut as a studio analyst with FOX Sports for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I’m excited to officially be on board for the summer and back with FOX Sports after the fantastic experience with the broadcast team at the men’s World Cup a few months ago," Lloyd said in a news release on Tuesday. "This will be my first (FIFA Women's) World Cup since the amazing run we had in France in 2019, and I’m really looking forward to channeling those memories and sharing my insights when the tournament kicks off in July."

During her storied 17-year international career, Lloyd won the World Cup twice. In 2015, she took home the Golden Boot as the tournament's top goalscorer and the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after becoming the first player to ever score a hat trick in a World Cup final. Then, in 2019, she scored three goals en route to the USWNT's second consecutive World Cup title.

Lloyd finished her international career with 316 caps, the second-most in USWNT history; 128 goals, the most scored by a United States midfielder; and 64 assists, the fifth-most in team history. In 2021, following the 2020 Summer Olympics, she retired from international soccer. Lloyd won two gold medals and one bronze medal as an Olympian.

"There is only one Carli Lloyd, and we’re thrilled she’ll be joining FOX Sports in the Land Down Under for the biggest Women’s World Cup to date," said David Neal, Executive Producer of the FIFA World Cup on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports. "With the United States playing for a historic third consecutive title and fifth star above their crest, Carli’s experience just a short time ago as a teammate and competitor on the world’s biggest stage promises to shine across our dedicated coverage of the tournament."

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the United States — and the FOX Sports app starting with the first match July 20.

