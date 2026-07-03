'They're Heroes': Zlatan, Thierry Henry Praise Cape Verde After World Cup Exit

The sports world had its eyes on one of the best World Cup games on Friday night in Miami, when Argentina avoided what would have been the biggest upset ever in the knockout stage against Cape Verde.

The African nation, making its first World Cup appearance ever, entered the tournament ranked No. 67 in the FIFA World Rankings. Argentina, the reigning champion, was No. 1. That would have been the biggest upset in the history of the knockout stage.

Lionel Messi scored his record 20th World Cup goal in the first half to give Argentina its first of three leads. Third time was the charm for Argentina to keep it after Cape Verde scored two game-tying goals.

Sidny Lopes Cabral went into the stands to celebrate his stunning goal in extra time against Argentina. (Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

"It will be part of the history," Zlatan Ibrahimović said on FOX after the game. "They didn’t win the World Cup, but it was a beautiful story."

Here's what FOX's World Cup analysts said after the game with massive praise for Cape Verde.

Zlatan Ibrahimović

"I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde. Small island with big dreams, and they almost threw out the big giant.

"These guys, they’re heroes. This is heroes. They became idols of their small island, and they are stars. They didn’t lose any game during 90 minutes, important to say. They almost made it in this game. I think the whole world didn’t believe it was possible, maybe. Or I would say that small island didn’t believe it was possible.

Midfielder Deroy Duarte scored the opening goal in the 59th minute against Argentina. (Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"I’m 200% sure when they come back to that small island that they’re going to have a big party. A big celebration. A big welcome on the red carpet and what they did will remain in the history books, and they almost made a dream come true.

"I almost have tears because of this moment, seeing these images. Argentina’s not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is about Cape Verde, and they almost did it. … Let’s enjoy Cape Verde because it’s a beautiful story."

Thierry Henry

"I don’t care what happened in the result right now, and I’m sure the Argentinians feel the same way because they didn’t even celebrate. They’re just happy to go through.

"The story is, was and always will be Cabo Verde. What I witnessed today is just like — when you believe that you can, that’s what can happen.

"Yes, I know they ended up losing the game. But they won our heart. I have to say that it’s just magical. Wow."

Peter Schmeichel

"Cape Verde, I don’t think we can say thank you very much enough for what they’ve done in this World Cup. They were absolutely outstanding. To go down 1-0 against the World Champions, Messi scoring, to come back with a golden score, and then go down again, and then one of the best goals in the tournament to equalize. And then when they went 3-2 down, they had the ability to push the World Champions.

"I can’t remember in all the years I’ve done this, I’ve seen such a big difference in a world ranking as we’ve seen a team that far down be able to push a team like Argentina. Wow, what a performance."

Mikel John Obi

"Wow, wow, wow is what I can say. What we have witnessed today is absolutely incredible.

"Cape Verde, wow. Oh my god, what they have done for football, everyone around the world, not just Africa, all around the world, everyone tuned in and watching this is just an absolute inspiration to whoever wants to play football. In this beautiful island called Cape Verde, these guys will be absolutely proud of what they did today.

"They are the winners today. Doesn’t matter what happened, these guys are the absolute winners today. Argentina dodged a massive bullet and live to fight another day."