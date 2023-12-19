MLS
Caleb Porter hired as coach of Major League Soccer's New England Revolution
Caleb Porter hired as coach of Major League Soccer's New England Revolution

Published Dec. 19, 2023

Caleb Porter was hired as coach of the New England Revolution on Tuesday after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles.

Porter replaced Bruce Arena, who quit on Sept. 9, about five weeks after Major League Soccer said he was placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. The Revolution scheduled a Jan. 3 news conference to introduce Porter.

The 48-year-old Porter coached Akron from 2006-12, leading the Zips to the 2010 NCAA title. He left to coach the U.S. under-23 team, which failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

He coached the Timbers from 2013-17, beating Columbus 2-1 in the 2015 MLS championship game, then coached the Crew from 2019-22, defeating Seattle 3-0 for the 2020 title. Porter was selected MLS's coach of the year in 2013.

Arena had coached the Revolution since 2019. MLS did not detail its investigation findings except to say in a statement that the probe "confirmed certain of these allegations." The league said if Arena wants to accept a future position within MLS, he must petition the MLS commissioner.

He was replaced at first by Richie Williams as interim coach and then by Clint Peay.

New England finished fifth among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 15 wins, nine losses and 10 ties, then was swept by Philadelphia in a best-of-three playoff.

The Revolution have never won the MLS title, losing the final in 2003, ‘05, '06, ‘07 and '14.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

