Brazil vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Brazil will face Norway in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX.

Norway, the only country Brazil has played and never beaten, stands between Brazil and a ninth straight World Cup quarterfinal.

In the round of 32, Brazil trailed Japan 1-0 at half and came back to win on Gabriel Martinelli’s goal (90’+5), the latest regulation game-winner at a World Cup in its nation's history.

Brazil will look to carry the second-half momentum from its last game as it outshot Japan 11-1 in the second half while scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, Norway got its first-ever World Cup knockout-stage win in its nation's history, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 on a 86th-minute winner from Erling Haaland.

Haaland has led Norway so far this summer, scoring five goals in just three matches as he sat out against France in the group finale.

Let’s check out the odds for the star-studded Brazil vs. Norway matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 5.

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Erling Haaland is +115 to score against Norway (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images).

Brazil vs. Norway Odds

Moneyline

Brazil : -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Norway : +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Spread

Brazil -0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Norway +0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Under: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Brazil vs. Norway Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

What an unbelievable, star-studded matchup this is! In the three matches in which Norway played its starters, it outscored Iraq, Senegal and Ivory Coast 9-4. However, Ivory Coast actually outplayed them in the round of 32, outshooting Norway 14-9 with almost double the touches in the opposition box. On the other hand, Brazil comes into this game with big-time momentum after a dominating second half in its 2-1 comeback win over Japan. Take Brazil on the moneyline.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Norway

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Brazil : -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Norway: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Both Teams to Score