FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Chile: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Sep. 4, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
Brazil hosts Chile in a World Cup Qualifier in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s everything you need to know about Brazil vs Chile.
How to watch Brazil vs. Chile
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, BRA
- TV/Streaming: Fubo, Universo, ViX, Peacock
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Brazil: -500
- Draw: +550
- Chile: +1400
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Brazil
- 6/10: vs Paraguay — W 1–0
- 6/5: at Ecuador — D 0–0
- 3/25: vs Argentina — L 4–1
- 3/20: vs Colombia — W 2–1
- 11/19: vs Uruguay — D 1–1
Chile
- 6/10: at Bolivia — L 2–0
- 6/5: vs Argentina — L 1–0
- 3/25: vs Ecuador — D 0–0
- 3/20: at Paraguay — L 1–0
- 2/8: vs Panama — W 6–1
