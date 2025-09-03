FIFA Men's World Cup Brazil vs. Chile: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Sep. 4, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brazil hosts Chile in a World Cup Qualifier in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s everything you need to know about Brazil vs Chile.

How to watch Brazil vs. Chile

Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, BRA

TV/Streaming: Fubo, Universo, ViX, Peacock

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Brazil: -500

Draw: +550

Chile: +1400

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Brazil

6/10: vs Paraguay — W 1–0

6/5: at Ecuador — D 0–0

3/25: vs Argentina — L 4–1

3/20: vs Colombia — W 2–1

11/19: vs Uruguay — D 1–1

Chile

6/10: at Bolivia — L 2–0

6/5: vs Argentina — L 1–0

3/25: vs Ecuador — D 0–0

3/20: at Paraguay — L 1–0

2/8: vs Panama — W 6–1

