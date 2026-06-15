Brazil Prepared to Keep Neymar Sidelined for Group Matches to Prevent Re-Injury

Brazil are facing the prospect of navigating the entire World Cup group stage without Neymar as the medical staff prioritizes his long-term fitness. The Selecao talisman is battling to recover from a significant muscle injury, with coaching staff now focusing on a return for the knockout rounds.

Caution Remains The Priority For Selecao

Brazil’s medical department and coaching staff have reached a consensus regarding Neymar’s involvement in the opening phase of the World Cup: caution is the only way forward.

Despite the clamour for the superstar to return to the starting line-up, there is currently no indication that he will be risked in the upcoming clash against Haiti in Philadelphia.

As per ESPN, Brazil are determined to avoid a setback that could end his tournament prematurely. Neymar has not trained under Carlo Ancelotti since arriving at Granja Comary on May 27, and the order from the backroom staff is to ensure he does not suffer a regression by returning to intensive drills too soon.

Recovery Timeline For Calf Injury

Neymar is currently working his way back from a grade-two calf problem which he sustained while playing for Santos on May 17. While he increased his workload in the gym recently - a positive sign of evolution in his recovery - he remains far from match fitness and has yet to reintegrate with his team-mates on the grass.

The plan is for the 32-year-old to step onto the pitch this week for individual work, but he will only be cleared for full team sessions once the medical staff are certain he is pain-free.

Given that he has not played a competitive match in over a month, his lack of rhythm is a major factor in the decision-making process.

Plans For The Knockout Stages

Internally, Brazil are now working towards a schedule that would see Neymar fit for the World Cup knockout stages. This strategy effectively rules him out of the clash against Haiti and makes him a major doubt for the final group match against Scotland in Miami on June 24.

This conservative approach will only be maintained if the Selecao’s results allow for such luxury on the pitch.

Ancelotti is keen to have his best player available but refuses to compromise the player's health. The Italian recently explained his decision to keep the injured star in the squad, stating: "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience, the example he could represent for the younger players on the team."

A Final Assessment Looms

The medical team have not ruled out conducting fresh imaging tests in the coming days to verify if the intensive treatment has successfully healed the calf muscle. These results will dictate whether Neymar can accelerate his transition to the field or if he must continue his lonely rehabilitation in the gym.

Ultimately, Brazil are weighing short-term caution against long-term gain. With or without their all-time leading scorer, the Selecao must secure their path to the round of 32, where they hope a fully rested and recovered Neymar will be ready to lead their charge for a sixth world title.