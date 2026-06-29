FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is Brazil's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is Brazil's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jun. 29, 2026 3:31 p.m. ET

It was looking dicey at first, but Brazil pulled off a stunner against Japan on Monday in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 matchup in Houston.  

For much of the teams' first knockout game, Japan had a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Kaishu Sano in the 29th minute. But Brazil, of course, wouldn't give up, and Casemiro scored the equalizer in the 56th minute and sub Gabriel Martinelli delivered the game-winner in stoppage time. 

Now, what's next for Brazil at the World Cup? Here is who Seleção will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final. 

(Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who Will Brazil Play In The Round Of 16?

After beating Japan in the round of 32 on Monday, Brazil will face the winner of Norway-Ivory Coast — a match set for Tuesday in Dallas. The round of 16 match between Brazil and either Norway or Ivory Coast will be Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium (watch on FOX and stream on FOX One). 

Who Could Brazil Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Brazil defeats either Norway or Ivory Coast in the round of 16, it has four potential opponents in the quarterfinals. Mexico, Ecuador, England or DR Congo are Brazil's potential quarterfinals opponents.

Mexico and Ecuador play Tuesday in Mexico City (1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One), while England and DR Congo face off Wednesday in Atlanta (noon ET on FOX and FOX One). 

Brazil is ranked fifth in FIFA's rankings, while England is No. 4, Mexico is No. 9 and Ecuador is No. 24.

If Brazil reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Brazil Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possibilities for Brazil in the semifinals: Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana. 

If Brazil reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

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