Soccer
How Boys & Girls Clubs Of America, FOX Sports Are Improving Youth Soccer Access
Soccer

How Boys & Girls Clubs Of America, FOX Sports Are Improving Youth Soccer Access

Updated Jun. 24, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET

The last time the United States hosted a World Cup, back in 1994, a spike in interest in youth soccer followed. As the U.S. co-hosts the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada, a similar increase in interest is expected, but as in other sports, there is a persistent barrier to entry for many kids across the country.

That's where the Boys & Girls Clubs of America come in. The organization is ready and eager to help not only with promoting the sport but also with increasing accessibility and opportunity. 

(Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

"The next generation of soccer players, fans and leaders are already out there in communities across America — they just need the opportunity to step onto the field," USA goalkeeper Matt Turner told the organization recently. "Boys & Girls Clubs of America is helping open those doors for young people who may not otherwise have access to the sport, and that’s how we preserve the game’s legacy."

Financial hurdles are among the biggest challenges. The cost of participating in youth sports continues to jump significantly, with a 46% increase in family spending across a five-year period and a correlated decline in youth participation, according to the Aspen Institute’s 2025 Project Play survey. Transportation challenges add another barrier, particularly among low-income families.

To help lower participation costs and promote soccer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America teamed up with FOX Sports, among other partners, to focus on and improve these key areas

  • Reducing Cost Barriers to Youth Soccer Participation
  • Investing in Soccer Infrastructure to Expand Safe Places to Play
  • Training, Supporting and Developing Youth Soccer Coaches
  • Increasing Participation and Retention for Girls in Soccer
  • Shifting Youth Soccer from ‘Pressure’ to ‘Play’

Recently, FOX Sports — along with its parent company, Fox Corporation — committed a $500,000 investment in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help improve the level of affordability for more than 26,000 clubs around the country. 

Other Boys & Girls Clubs of America partners include New York Life Foundation, Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and U.S. Soccer Foundation.

"You know the World Cup is a legacy. Sports are a legacy," FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas told FOX & Friends in May. "We want to make sure that there are the resources to give people the opportunity to play and kids the opportunity to play."

Another soccer participation report from the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative highlighted that 32% of respondents noted team fees are a major participation hindrance. That number jumps to 41% among low-income families. 

Financial donations and contributions are about more than solely helping lower the cost of participating. They're also geared toward improving youth soccer development and building pipelines for upcoming generations, which can include life skills like teamwork, confidence and learning from missteps.

As the Boys & Girls Clubs of America noted, this funding is aiding existing programs while increasing community soccer events and expanding to train dozens of youth referees and more than 160 new coaches. 

These and so many other efforts are aimed at helping kids get excited about and involved in soccer, developing the next generation of fans and on-field stars – in the World Cup, and beyond.

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