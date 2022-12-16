FIFA World Cup 2022
Bettors all over Messi, Argentina in World Cup final; Sportsbooks need France
FIFA World Cup 2022

Bettors all over Messi, Argentina in World Cup final; Sportsbooks need France

1 hour ago
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

After four weeks of riveting action and plenty of upsets, two teams that were among the favorites in the 2022 World Cup odds will square off in the championship match Sunday morning.

Lionel Messi has a chance to cement his legacy – likely the final chance – by leading Argentina to the title. On the other side, Kylian Mbappé can prove he's soccer's present and future if he can help France win a second straight World Cup. 

In a match that oddsmakers rate nearly a toss-up, multiple oddsmakers are rooting for the very slim favorite. Let's dive into the World Cup final with a betting lens.

Can Lionel Messi lift Argentina to World Cup GREATNESS over Kylian Mbappé, France?

Can Lionel Messi lift Argentina to World Cup GREATNESS over Kylian Mbappé, France?
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate whether Lionel Messi can lift Argentina to World Cup greatness by beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Bettors Back Lionel Train

Wednesday afternoon at WynnBet, defending World Cup champion France opened as a +175 favorite in three-way betting – wagering on the result after 90 minutes plus injury time. Argentina opened right behind at +185, with Draw +215.

Those odds have not moved since, though Messi & Co. are the lean for bettors in this clash of titans (coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

"Argentina within the 90 has been bet early," WynnBet junior trader Dom DeBonis said. "Factors that could be in play there are the reported flu bug in the French camp or how easily Argentina dispatched Croatia [in the semifinal]."

Indeed, the Argentine side flatted Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday’s first semifinal. France advanced to its second straight World Cup title match by blanking huge upstart Morocco 2-0 in Wednesday’s second semi.

If you’d rather not get involved in the three-way market, you can bet on the to-lift-the-trophy market. Simply put, that’s a wager on which team wins, whether in 90 minutes plus injury time, overtime or on penalty kicks.

That’s a perfect toss-up at WynnBet, with odds for both teams at -110.

Long Time Coming

Along with taking the bulk of action on the championship match itself, Argentina was a popular play all year long – and all tournament long – in the World Cup futures odds market. So the need is fairly clear, even with two more days of betting to come on this massive match.

"We will want France to emerge victorious, considering the futures market and early action in the final," DeBonis said.

So WynnBet – and other books, as well – need France to repeat as champion. It’s been quite some time since that’s happened in the World Cup.

"Historically, there hasn't been a repeat winner since Pele's Brazil teams in [1958] and [1962), so that could factor in, as well," DeBonis said.

Props and Third-Place Match

DeBonis noted that the World Cup championship prop bet market of exact final score is drawing plenty of attention, as well. And if that action is predictive, well, you might want to bet Over on the total.

"All of this wagering indicates a belief that the result will sail over the market total of 2," DeBonis said.

In Saturday’s third-place match between Croatia and Morocco, at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App, Croatia is the +130 favorite in three-way betting at WynnBet. Morocco is a +210 underdog, and Draw is +250.

"Early action is on Morocco within the 90," DeBonis said. "Factors that could be in play there are bettors wanting the Cinderella to have a happy ending or Croatia's poor performance against Argentina."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match

2 hours ago
5 keys to Argentina-France World Cup final: How to slow Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2022

5 keys to Argentina-France World Cup final: How to slow Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K jackpot on Argentina-France World Cup final
FIFA Club World Cup

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K jackpot on Argentina-France World Cup final

6 hours ago
Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes