World Cup Roundup: Germany Advances; Netherlands And Curaçao Make Statements

83.3 million — that's the difference in population size between Saturday's two biggest winners, Germany and Curaçao. But just because they were the biggest winners didn't mean they were the only ones with something to celebrate.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Netherlands vs. Sweden

The Netherlands has set the World Cup record for most consecutive matches without defeat at 14. The Dutch have also set the record for most consecutive World Cup group stage matches without defeat at 18.

The Netherlands has not lost a World Cup game outright since losing the 2010 final against Spain, having been eliminated via a penalty shootout in both 2018 and 2022.

Brian Brobbey's first goal after 4 minutes and 58 seconds was the fourth-fastest goal for the Netherlands in World Cup history and the fastest since Robin van Persie against Brazil in 2014 (2:32).

Brobbey's second goal was the 100th goal in the Netherlands' World Cup history. The Dutch became the eighth nation to ever score 100 goals at the FIFA World Cup.

No player has more assists in the last two editions of the World Cup (2022 and 2026) than the Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries (four). Croatia's Ivan Perišić also has four.

Netherlands vs Sweden Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Germany advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2014. It also won its group, last doing so in 2014.

Manuel Neuer made his 21st appearance in a World Cup match, breaking a tie with Hugo Lloris (France) for the most ever by a goalkeeper. Neuer also has tied the German record for most World Cup matches played (former striker Uwe Seeler).

Deniz Undav has already matched Cameroon's Roger Milla's 1990 record for the most goal involvements (three goals and two assists) as a substitute at a single World Cup since 1966 (per OPTA).

Germany has now won 11 straight games since September 2025, the second-longest win streak in team history (12 straight in 1979-80).

This was only the second time Ivory Coast had ever led at half of a World Cup match. It led against North Korea in 2010 and won 3-0.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Curaçao recorded its first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup by holding Ecuador to a scoreless draw at Kansas City. This is its first time competing at the World Cup.

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room recorded 15 saves, the second-most in a World Cup match ever and the most by a goalkeeper in a World Cup without conceding a goal. Not including extra time, Room's 15 saves are the most on record by any goalkeeper in a World Cup.

Dick Advocaat, who is now 12W-7D-5L as Curaçao's head coach, is the oldest coach in World Cup history.

Enner Valencia had 1.7 expected goals in his chances against Curaçao, the highest mark for a player who failed to score in a 2026 World Cup match, per OPTA.

Among teams that have played two games, Ecuador is one of three teams that has failed to score a goal; the other two are Türkiye and Haitiboth, which did not advance to the round of 32.

Ecuador vs Curaçao Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Tunisia vs. Japan

Japan cruised to a 4-0 win over Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium for its first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and its largest win at the tournament ever. This is the first time Japan has scored four goals in a men's FIFA World Cup match.

Daichi Kamada's opening goal was Japan's earliest ever in a World Cup match. Kamada is the first Japanese player to score in back-to-back World Cup games since Junichi Inamoto on home soil in the first two group games in 2002.

Ayase Ueda is the first Japanese player ever to record a brace at the World Cup. He is also the third Japanese player with a goal and assist in the same World Cup match.

Tunisia has failed to advance to the knockout stage, joining Haiti and Türkiye as the first teams to do so.

This match was the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

Tunisia vs Japan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Assist Of The Day

With Germany needing a goal in extra time, nothing was breaking through. Deniz Undav was in no man's land with his back facing the goal and the Netherlands' defense fully set up — that was until Felix Nmecha made something out of nothing.

Through a sea full of orange, the 25-year-old pinged a pass to Undav that had enough pace and power to zip past the Dutch defense. Undav took care of the rest with a clinical first touch before he turned and faced the goal.

Save Of The Day

There is one goalkeeper in the history of the FIFA World Cup that has recorded 15 saves in a 90-minute match; his name is Eloy Room, and he represents Curaçao, the smallest nation to ever participate in the FIFA World Cup. What a day it was for him.

Goal Of The Day

Cody Gakpo was able to get anything he wanted against Sweden, and nothing illustrated that more than the goal that secured his brace. With Sweden center back Gustaf Lagerbielke defending him one-on-one, Gakpo cut to his right and created just enough space to sneak the ball between goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt and the near post. Clinical.

Moment Of The Day

History For Curaçao

Curaçao wasn't supposed to enter its final group-stage match with anything to play for — not after losing to Germany 7-1 in its opener, and not with Ecuador next on its schedule. Two games later, Curaçao are still in the mix thanks to the heroics of Eloy Room. Up next: Ivory Coast.