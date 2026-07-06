The Best Matches Of The 2026 World Cup: The Top 5 After Argentina vs. Egypt

With 95 of the record 104 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup now complete, there has been no shortage of memorable matches at the tournament – and the best is still yet to come in the final eight matches.

But before the tournament turns into a showdown of the world's soccer giants in the quarterfinals, let's take a look back at the five best matches of the tournament so far, from the group stage to the round of 16:

5. Portugal 2, Croatia 1

There was high drama in Toronto, where one of two legends was going to see his World Cup career end. Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić faced off in a tense matchup that had a thrilling second half.

Croatia opened the scoring through veteran Ivan Perišić, and it looked like the small nation was going to pull off another upset. Fifteen minutes later, though, Ronaldo stepped up to score his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockout stage with a penalty kick.

Ronaldo was taken out in the 81st minute, and then his replacement Gonçalo Ramos stepped forward. The Portugal striker beat three Croatian defenders to head home a stoppage-time winner, and then Croatia had a potential equalizer ruled out after a lengthy VAR review.

4. Austria 3, Algeria 3

A draw from this game meant both teams would advance from Group J. It was the final window of group-stage games, and it sure delivered.

The match was already 2-2 with Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez finding himself through on goal in the 93rd minute. The former Manchester City star called the situation "awkward," but he did what his instincts told him to, which was to score.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates his late goal against Austria. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both teams' benches went back and forth before Sasa Kalajdzic tied the game again in the 96th minute. It was a situation that could only be seen at the World Cup. Ultimately, both teams were through and happy, but they made sure it was as difficult and dramatic as possible.

Switzerland vs Algeria Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

3. Argentina 3, Egypt 2

The first of two Argentina matches on the list (spoiler), the reigning champions were in trouble late before getting going against Egypt in the round of 16.

For the first 75 minutes of this matchup, Egypt looked like the better team. Center back Yasser Ibrahim scored off a set piece in the 15th minute before Lionel Messi missed a penalty six minutes later. Mostafa Ziko had a goal chalked off after a VAR review in the 58th minute, but he scored again nine minutes later to double the Pharaohs' lead.

Then, Argentina got going.

Messi became the all-time leader in assists at the World Cup when his cross was headed home by center back Cristian Romero. Four minutes later, the star man himself made it 2-2 with a thunderous strike.

The match-winner came in the 92nd minute, when midfielder Enzo Fernández met Lautaro Martinez's cross brilliantly. The Chelsea man had momentum going away from the goal but got enough power on a header that was put perfectly in the far corner.

UNREAL COMEBACK 😱 Messi & Argentina Score THREE Second-Half Goals to Defeat Egypt

2. England 3, Mexico 2

England vs. Mexico in Mexico City is a matchup and venue that only the World Cup could give us – and boy, did it deliver.

Mexico vs England Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

The atmosphere was electric before the match, with songs from England being roundly booed by the Mexican fans at the Azteca. You could tell supporters of El Tri were ready for an epic evening.

Playing at higher than 7,000 feet of altitude for the first time, England was not intimidated. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a header and then added a second two minutes later. Julián Quiñones got one back for Mexico before halftime.

Jude Bellingham delivered a star-making performance against Mexico. (Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

In the second half, England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off for a high tackle. Six minutes later, though, Harry Kane buried a penalty kick to double England's lead. Raúl Jiménez scored a penalty of his own in the 69th minute, and then the pressure was on.

England, down to 10 men, defended like heroes for the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time, clearing every cross that Mexico sent in the box and doing all it could to maintain its lead.

Ultimately, an incredible night in the Mexican capital for England supporters ended with the Three Lions serenading them with the Oasis hit, "Wonderwall."

1. Argentina 3, Cape Verde 2

A match no one will ever forget.

Cape Verde was a fun story in the group stage, starting its tournament with a 0-0 draw against Spain before drawing two more games against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. That was enough for second place in Group H, which set up a matchup with the reigning world champions.

Few gave Cape Verde much of a chance. It would have been the biggest upset in the World Cup knockout stages according to FIFA's World Rankings, which were introduced before the 1994 tournament.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Early on, it did not look like an upset was on the cards. Lionel Messi scored his seventh goal in four games in the 29th minute, and there was a sense of inevitability to the game.

Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte stunned the stadium, though, when he equalized in the 59th minute. From there, the African island nation held strong to force extra time, but Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez struck in just the second minute of extra time.

From there, we witnessed the best moment of the tournament. In the 103rd minute, Cape Verde winger Sidny Lopes Cabral picked up the ball on the left wing, cut inside on his right foot and delivered a stunning strike that went right in the top corner. Miami Stadium, and the world watching, could not believe what had just happened.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero delivered a header that ultimately deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges for an own goal in the 111th minute that gave Argentina the win.