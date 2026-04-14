Bellingham Promises Real Madrid Is 'Not Going To Hide' Against Bayern Munich

England international Jude Bellingham has urged his Real Madrid teammates to step up ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich.

After suffering a 1-2 home defeat at the Bernabeu on April 7, the club face a defining moment. The midfielder insists the squad must show bravery to overturn the deficit and rescue their season.

A familiar European crossroads

Madrid find themselves at a familiar crossroads in the Champions League after a frustrating first-leg defeat to German heavyweights Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu last week.

The visitors dominated the early stages, securing a two-goal lead through Luis Diaz and Harry Kane.

However, the dynamics shifted when Jude Bellingham was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute for Thiago Pitarch. The midfielder instantly revitalized Los Blancos, initiating a late surge that saw Kylian Mbappe halve the deficit.

Now, Bellingham has called for a collective show of strength, insisting the team must embrace the intense pressure in Germany.

Zero margin for error

While the club remain fiercely competitive, the Champions League is the trophy that truly defines their identity.

Reflecting on the initial encounter, Bellingham was blunt in his assessment of the current situation, warning his fellow players that the margin for error has completely vanished as they reach the business end of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the decisive return fixture, the England star made his stance clear using authentic remarks from the pre-match press conference: "That is our mentality, we are not going to hide. We want to believe because we don't have any more chances."

Promise of bravery in Munich

The former Dortmund star is well-aware of the significant threat Bayern Munich pose, having witnessed their clinical finishing firsthand.

Despite playing just 28 minutes last week, his exceptional passing accuracy proved the German defense can be dismantled.

He has promised the Madrid faithful that they will see a side willing to take the game to the opposition, regardless of the hostile atmosphere.

Highlighting the need for absolute courage, he stated: "The most important thing is to be present and start strong. It will be a very long match and tie. It's like a final. We want to compete and win the Champions League. We are going to give it our all."

Looking ahead to the decider

As the crucial second leg approaches, all eyes will be on Bellingham to see if he can dictate play from the starting whistle and inspire a vital comeback.

It is now up to the rest of the squad to follow his courageous lead, overturn the aggregate deficit, and advance towards a 15th European crown.