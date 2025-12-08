Belgium World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
What is Belgium's Group and Who are the Opponents?
Belgium will be in Group G. Its opponents will be:
- Iran
- Egypt
- New Zealand
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
What is Belgium's World Cup Schedule?
Belgium discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows:
- June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt — Lumen Field, Seattle, WA (3 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Belgium vs. Iran — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, USA (3 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Belgium vs. New Zealand — BC Place, Vancouver, BC (11 p.m. ET)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
USA at World Cup 2026: Group Stage Schedule, Path to Final, 4th of July Game
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Draw: The Two Best Players in All 12 Groups
2026 World Cup Matches in Los Angeles: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
2026 World Cup Draw Winners and Losers: Why USA Should Be Thrilled
Which Group is the 2026 World Cup Group of Death?
Every Player To Win the World Cup and MLS Cup: Lionel Messi Headlines List
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
USA at World Cup 2026: Group Stage Schedule, Path to Final, 4th of July Game
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Draw: The Two Best Players in All 12 Groups
2026 World Cup Matches in Los Angeles: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
2026 World Cup Draw Winners and Losers: Why USA Should Be Thrilled
Which Group is the 2026 World Cup Group of Death?
Every Player To Win the World Cup and MLS Cup: Lionel Messi Headlines List