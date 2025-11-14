Belgium vs Liechtenstein: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Belgium and Liechtenstein face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Belgium vs Liechtenstein and odds.

How to Watch Belgium vs Liechtenstein

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Belgium vs Liechtenstein Odds

Belgium is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Belgium

11/15: at Kazakhstan (Draw, 1–1)

10/13: at Wales (Win, 4–2)

10/10: vs North Macedonia (Draw, 0–0)

9/7: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 6–0)

9/4: at Liechtenstein (Win, 6–0)

Liechtenstein

11/15: vs Wales (Loss, 1–0)

10/13: vs Montenegro (Loss, 2–1)

10/10: at Kazakhstan (Loss, 4–0)

9/7: at North Macedonia (Loss, 5–0)

9/4: vs Belgium (Loss, 6–0)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.