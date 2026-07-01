FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium Scores Twice In Three Minutes To Force Extra Time vs. Senegal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium Scores Twice In Three Minutes To Force Extra Time vs. Senegal

Published Jul. 1, 2026 6:35 p.m. ET

Senegal and Belgium are headed to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 2-2 score through 90 minutes of regulation on Wednesday.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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