FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium Scores Twice In Three Minutes To Force Extra Time vs. Senegal
Published Jul. 1, 2026 6:35 p.m. ET
Senegal and Belgium are headed to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 2-2 score through 90 minutes of regulation on Wednesday.
The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.
Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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