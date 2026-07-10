FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium Concedes Minutes After Star Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Subs Off
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium Concedes Minutes After Star Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Subs Off

Updated Jul. 10, 2026 4:53 p.m. ET

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted due to an injury during the World Cup quarterfinal match against Spain on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium.

Courtois left the pitch  in the 71st minute after appearing to sustain an injury to his right leg. 

He was replaced in goal by backup keeper Senne Lammens. Lammens is the first goalkeeper to play for Belgium in the World Cup other than Thibaut Courtois since Geert De Vlieger vs Brazil in 2002.

The match was tied 1-1 in the second half when the substitution took place. Fabian Ruiz scored the opening goal for Spain in the 30th minute, and Charles De Ketelaere equalized for Belgium in the 41st minute.

Shortly after coming on, Lammens had a mistake in goal as he was unable to contain Mikel Merino's shot before his rebound found the back of the net to make it 2-1 late.

There is currently no official update from the Belgian medical staff regarding the severity of Courtois' injury or his availability for the remainder of the tournament should Belgium advance.

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