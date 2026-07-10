Belgium Captain Youri Tielemans Out vs. Spain After Injury In Warmups

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans was scratched Friday from the starting lineup in the World Cup quarterfinals against Spain after getting injured during pregame warmups.

Hans Vanaken replaced Tielemans in the starting lineup in another blow to the Red Devils' depth.

Tielemans is Belgium's captain and a key component of the team's efforts on offense and defense. The Aston Villa midfielder scored two goals in Belgium's 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal in the round of 32.

Vanaken came on as a substitute and scored a goal in Belgium's 4-1 thrashing of the U.S. on Monday. He replaced Amadou Onana, who has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup with a torn knee ligament.

Belgium has also played the World Cup without defender Zeno Debast, who has a leg injury and has been held out of action by his club, Sporting Lisbon.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to Belgium's lineup against Spain after sitting out of the win over the Americans to rest.

Reporting by The Associated Press.