Belgium Appoints Bayern Munich Legend Mark van Bommel As New Men's Head Coach

The Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has appointed former Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the Red Devils. The 49-year-old Dutchman steps into the role following Rudi Garcia's departure after the World Cup, bringing in former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Boudewijn Zenden as part of his technical team.

Van Bommel Takes Belgium Job

Van Bommel has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Belgium national team on a two-year contract running through to Euro 2028. Confirming the appointment on their official website, the Belgian FA stated: "The Royal Belgian Football Association is pleased to announce that Mark van Bommel (49 years old) will become the new head coach of the Red Devils from 15 August 2026."

The former Bayern captain replaces Garcia, who parted ways with the federation after the Red Devils were eliminated in the World Cup quarter-finals. To bolster his coaching setup, Van Bommel has brought in three experienced assistants, including former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Zenden.

Duo Excited For Venture

RBFA sports director Vincent Mannaert warmly welcomed the arrival of the tactician and his backroom staff, stating: "I am very pleased that Mark van Bommel and his assistants have accepted our challenge.

"They are hungry and ambitious, and I am convinced that, thanks to their international experience as coach and player, they will be able to perfectly help our Red Devils to continue growing, achieve results, and fully utilise their potential on an individual and collective level."

Meanwhile, Van Bommel expressed his pride at being entrusted with the Belgian national job, saying: "It is a great honour to become the national coach of Belgium. I would like to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for the trust they have placed in me.

"Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential. Together with my technical staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious, and brave enough to compete with the very best.

"Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty, and dedication are. We will give everything to help this team improve every day and make the Belgian people proud. I look forward to meeting the players, the staff, and the supporters and starting this new chapter together."

Antwerp Success Highlights Credentials

The Dutchman's appointment underscores Belgium's ambition to remain competitive at the highest level of international football following Garcia's tenure, which yielded 12 wins from 20 matches. Van Bommel boasts an impressive track record in club management, most notably making history by leading Royal Antwerp to a domestic league and cup double in the 2022-23 season. His vast experience as an elite player with PSV, Barcelona, Bayern and AC Milan is viewed as a vital asset to lead Belgium's next generation.

Nations League Fixture Awaits

Van Bommel will officially assume his duties next month before guiding the team through their upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. The former Wolfsburg manager is tasked with swiftly establishing a disciplined and competitive structure to maximise the squad's depth. His first stern test comes in an away fixture on September 25 against an Italy side recently turned down by Pep Guardiola.