FIFA Men's World Cup Belarus vs. Denmark: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 7:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Belarus and Denmark face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Belarus vs Denmark and odds.

How to watch Belarus vs. Denmark

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Belarus vs. Denmark Odds

As of October 9, Denmark is favored to win. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Belarus

9/8: vs Scotland (Loss, 2–0)

9/5: at Greece (Loss, 5–1)

6/10: vs Russia (Loss, 4–1)

6/5: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 4–1)

3/25: at Azerbaijan (Win, 2–0)

ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark

9/8: at Greece (Win, 3–0)

9/5: vs Scotland (Draw, 0–0)

6/10: vs Lithuania (Win, 5–0)

6/7: vs N. Ireland (Win, 2–1)

3/23: at Portugal (Loss, 5–2)

What did you think of this story?

share