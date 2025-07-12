United States Bayer Leverkusen Signs U.S. Midfielder Malik Tillman for Club-Record Fee Published Jul. 12, 2025 12:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bayer Leverkusen has moved to replace Florian Wirtz by signing United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a contract through June 2030, the Bundesliga club said Saturday.

Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen was paying PSV a fixed sum of 35 million euros ($41 million) for the player, making him the club’s most expensive incoming transfer.

"We’ve gained another strong and very dangerous attacking player," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. "He can play in both the number 10 and the number 8 positions in midfield. Malik is an absolute top signing for us."

Tillman, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany to a German mother and American father, played through Bayern Munich’s youth teams after switching from Bavarian rival Greuther Fürth in 2015. He was unable to establish himself in the senior team and made just seven appearances for Bayern before joining Glasgow Rangers on loan in 2022-23. He joined PSV on loan with an option to buy the next season, before PSV activated the buy option last year.

Tillman scored 16 goals and set up five more in 34 competitive games for PSV last season, helping it to the Dutch league title.

Leverkusen is rebuilding this offseason amid star player Wirtz’ departure for Liverpool for a Bundesliga-record fee.

Rolfes’ busy summer comes after the team was unable to repeat its unprecedented unbeaten German league and cup double the season before. Coach Xabi Alonso left to join Real Madrid, captain Jonathan Tah switched to Bayern, and Jeremie Frimpong joined Liverpool before Wirtz also followed.

Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was appointed as Alonso’s replacement, and Leverkusen has signed a host of promising young players.

On Friday, the club announced the signing of 18-year-old Cameroonian forward Christian Kofane from Spanish second-division team Albacete.

English defender Jarell Quansah previously arrived from Liverpool. That came after the signings of Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford, France youth international Axel Tape from Paris Saint-Germain, attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin, and other players who are being loaned out for experience.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

