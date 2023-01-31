La Liga
Barcelona nearing $4.3 million transfer for LA Galaxy star Julián Araujo
La Liga

Barcelona nearing $4.3 million transfer for LA Galaxy star Julián Araujo

1 hour ago

F.C. Barcelona is close to signing LA Galaxy star right-back Julián Araujo for a transfer fee of $4.3 million, according to multiple reports. The move would mark Barcelona's only addition in the January transfer window and the second transaction between Barcelona and the Galaxy in the last year.

Barcelona has been linked to Araujo since the 2022 summer transfer window, but the club opted to go in a different direction with Héctor Bellerín, who spent a large part of his youth career with La Blaugrana and was a free transfer. With Bellerín now on his way to Sporting CP, Barcelona circled back to Araujo for some much-needed insurance at right back.

A native of Southern California, Araujo was brought up through the Galaxy's youth academy. In 2019, when Araujo was 17, the Galaxy traded $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to the Colorado Rapids in order to claim Araujo off of waivers. Since then, Araujo has emerged as one of the premier fullbacks in the MLS, making each of the last two MLS All-Star games and starting 89 games for the Galaxy.

Araujo, 21, will face stiff competition for playing time at Barcelona with Sergi Roberto and Jules Koundé already well-established at the club, and rising star Alejandro Balde capable of playing both sides. But with Barcelona's B team, where he'll be registered due to La Liga's financial fair play rules, Araujo should have plenty of opportunities to see the field, and in the event of injury, he'll likely be one of the first names called up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Araujo represents Mexico at the national level. He has one senior cap with the United States men's national team and played for the U.S. at the youth level, but he submitted his one-time switch to FIFA to join Mexico in 2021. Araujo has three caps with Mexican men's national team.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from La Liga Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Barcelona given green light to register Gavi to first-team
Barcelona

Barcelona given green light to register Gavi to first-team

2 hours ago
Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé have 'discretely' discussed future transfer
La Liga

Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé have 'discretely' discussed future transfer

January 18
Transfer Deadline Day: 5 questions around Ronaldo, Pulisic, USMNT
English Premier League

Transfer Deadline Day: 5 questions around Ronaldo, Pulisic, USMNT

September 1, 2022
World Cup 2022: Which USMNT players are on plane to Qatar?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Which USMNT players are on plane to Qatar?

August 9, 2022
Quiet period in sports? It depends where you look
Major League Baseball

Quiet period in sports? It depends where you look

July 18, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes