Australia ends England's 30-match unbeaten streak with 2-0 win in friendly

Published Apr. 12, 2023 2:48 a.m. ET

Australia ended England's 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women's World Cup.

Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England's coach.

England's unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer.

Kerr, the Australian captain who plays for Chelsea, pounced on a weak backpass by defender Leah Williamson and one-on-one with Mary Earps deftly flicked the ball past the goalkeeper's left shoulder and into the net in the 32nd minute at a rainy Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Williamson was trying to deal with a long ball and after a bounce headed it back to Earps, but the England captain left it short and Australia's all-time leading scorer took advantage and gave the Matildas a 1-0 lead.

Grant got on the end of Kerr's cross and beat Earps with a header that deflected into the net.

"It was a good performance from us, everyone played really well, out of their skin, and it takes a lot to come over here and beat England at home, of course," Kerr told Australian television's Network Ten.

"To be honest we deserved the win because we defended really well and on the counter-attack. It was just a patient performance and it took everyone to do their part. When you play like that it is worth it."

It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the 32-team World Cup this summer.

England beat Brazil in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory last Thursday in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tuesday's game was played in the home stadium of Premier League club Brentford with attendance just under 15,000.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson had rested Kerr on Friday when they lost to Scotland 1-0 in a friendly played in London.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

