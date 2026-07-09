Arsene Wenger Names The Only Team Capable of Stopping France At The World Cup

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has delivered his definitive prediction for the final stages of the World Cup, backing France to lift the trophy once again. The current FIFA chief of global football development insists Didier Deschamps' men look unstoppable, while naming just one European powerhouse capable of halting Les Bleus' charge.

Arsène Wenger Backs Les Bleus

Wenger has tipped the French national team to emerge as world champions in this year's tournament after witnessing the convincing performances of Mbappe and Co. Deschamps’ men have looked formidable in their opening five matches before their scheduled quarter-final clash against Morocco at the Gillette Stadium in Boston. Wenger believes Les Bleus possess an extraordinary speed and momentum that will make it incredibly difficult for rival teams to match their strength.

Frenchman Predicts Tournament Victory

The 76-year-old legendary former Arsenal manager shared his in-depth analysis during a guest appearance on Felix and Toni Kroos’ podcast. Wenger emphasised that his prediction is purely based on technical quality on the pitch, rather than any subjective bias as a French citizen.

He stated: "France will win the World Cup. I know you're going to say it's because I'm French. But when you analyse the tournament a bit, the train is moving at a certain speed today. And you have to be capable of getting on board that train."

Spain Pose Tactical Threat

Despite European representatives dominating the quarter-finals, Wenger dismissed England's chances and believes Morocco and Argentina will struggle to thwart the reigning champions. In his view, only Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja squad possess the collective identity and tactical maturity to trouble the holders.

Wenger added: "For me, the real question mark is Spain. If any team is capable of beating France right now, I would say it's Spain. Because they have a better technical level than France. They have a quality of collective play, and a culture of collective play, that nobody else in the world has at the moment. Not at this level, anyway. So it's between those two in my opinion. After that, of course, France is stronger physically."

Heavyweights Eye Semi-Final Spots

A stern physical and mental test now awaits France as they must contend with a Morocco side intent on gaining revenge for their 2022 semi-final defeat. Should they progress, the road to glory will only become steeper with a potential showdown against Spain’s new golden generation, spearheaded by Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. Given the impressive form of both nations so far, physical consistency and squad depth will be the ultimate deciding factors in the race for football's most prestigious trophy.