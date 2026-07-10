Argentina vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Argentina will face Switzerland in a 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals showdown on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FOX.

After escaping a major scare from Cape Verde in the Round of 32, Argentina was just over 10 minutes away from going home. In the Round of 16, the defending champions trailed 2-0 to Egypt before it scored three goals in a 13-minute span to complete one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history.

Argentina became the first team to win a World Cup match in regulation after trailing by two goals with 15 minutes left. La Albiceleste has now won a team-record 12 straight games and is unbeaten in a team-record 11 straight World Cup games.

Lionel Messi put his nation on his back once again, delivering a beautiful assist and scoring a goal in the span of four minutes to keep Argentina's repeat dreams alive.

With his goal against Egypt, Messi now has eight goals this summer, extending his World Cup record to 21 total goals as well as his World Cup record streak of nine straight games with a goal.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954, as it seeks a first-ever World Cup semifinal. Switzerland’s 72-year gap between World Cup quarterfinals is the longest in tournament history.

The Swiss eliminated Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16, winning a World Cup shootout for the first time in its nation's history.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive Argentina vs. Switzerland matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 11.

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Lionel Messi is -125 to score against Switzerland (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).

Argentina vs. Switzerland Odds

Moneyline

Argentina : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Switzerland : +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread

Argentina -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Switzerland +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Under: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Argentina vs. Switzerland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Switzerland has scored nine goals in the tournament, tied for fewest among quarterfinalists. But keeper Gregor Kobel’s has been excellent. Against Colombia, he made three saves and stopped a penalty in the shootout. Kobel’s 16 saves are the most of any keeper in the quarterfinals, and his 3.4 goals prevented (based on the shots on goal faced) lead the entire tournament. Meanwhile, despite its late-game heroics, Argentina's struggles have been very apparent. While La Albiceleste should squeak by with a win, take Under 2.5 goals.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Argentina : -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Switzerland: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score