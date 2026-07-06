Argentina vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Argentina will face Egypt in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX.

As expected, Argentina is in a sixth straight World Cup round of 16. However, it wasn't as easy as it was originally thought to be.

In one of the most thrilling World Cup games of all time, Argentina needed extra time to escape debutant Cape Verde in the round of 32.

But with the win, Argentina has now won a team-record 11 straight games and is unbeaten in 10 straight World Cup games, tying a team record. La Albiceleste has also scored multiple goals in 10 straight World Cup matches, equaling the second-longest streak ever (1938-58 West Germany) and one shy of the longest (1930-54 Uruguay).

With his goal against Cape Verde, Lionel Messi has now scored seven of Argentina’s 11 goals at this World Cup.

Meanwhile, Egypt advanced in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history, eliminating Australia on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Aside from the 3-1 win over outmatched New Zealand, Egypt’s games have been very even, all ending in 1-1 draws as Egypt conceded 44 shots while taking 43 in those three matches.

Let’s check out the odds for the Argentina vs. Egypt matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 7.

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Lionel Messi is -170 to score against Egypt (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).

Argentina vs. Egypt Odds

Moneyline

Argentina : -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

Egypt : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Draw: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Spread

Argentina -1.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Egypt +0.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Under: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Argentina vs. Egypt Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Among the 16 remaining teams, Egypt ranks near the bottom in possession (13th with 56%), goals (14th with six), expected goals (14th with 5.1) and shot quality (14th with 0.08 xG/shot), and it has only won one of its four games this tournament in regulation. Meanwhile, after getting a brief scare against Cape Verde, expect Argentina to bounce back in a big way after the wakeup call in the round of 32. Take Argentina -1.5.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Egypt

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Argentina : -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Egypt: +510 (bet $10 to win $61 total)

Both Teams to Score