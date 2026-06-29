FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Argentina and Messi vs. Cape Verde: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jul. 3, 2026 8:21 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Argentina meet Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their opener, Austria 2-0 in their second match and Jordan 3-1 in their final group stage match. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot Race, scoring six times in the tournament so far. 

Cape Verde, the tournament's Cinderella, advanced to the knockouts after earning three draws in the group stage, 0-0 with Spain in their opener, 2-2 with Uruguay in their second match and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in their final match. Kevin Pina and Helio Varela each found the net once in the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

Player to Watch

It is an obvious pick to say Messi is the player to watch, but there is no other realistic pick. Messi now has 19 World Cup goals and at age 39, he is the tournament’s co-leading scorer and arguably the best player yet again. It is hard to see the Blue Sharks keeping him off the scoreboard when no one else can. 

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Odds

Learn more about Argentina vs. Cape Verde and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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