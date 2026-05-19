Another Huge Blow For Spain As Barcelona's Fermín López Is Ruled Out Of 2026 World Cup

Fermín López has seen his World Cup dreams go up in smoke after Barcelona confirmed the midfielder requires surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

The 23-year-old was forced off during the Blaugrana's 3-1 La Liga victory over Real Betis, leaving Spain boss Luis de la Fuente with a major selection headache just days before naming his squad.

Devastating injury news for Barca and Spain

Barcelona’s end-of-season celebrations have been marred by the news that Fermin has suffered a serious foot injury that will likely keep him out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The midfielder, who has become a key figure for both club and country, sustained the damage during Sunday’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Real Betis.

Fermin was replaced at half-time at the Spotify Camp Nou after appearing to be in significant discomfort. While there was initial hope that the withdrawal was merely precautionary, subsequent medical examinations have revealed the full extent of the damage, leaving the player and fans alike devastated as the summer approaches.

Barcelona statement confirms surgery

The Catalan giants have moved quickly to clarify the situation, releasing an official statement on Monday. The news was as bad as feared, with the club confirming that the La Masia graduate will have to go under the knife to repair the fracture in his right foot.

"The first team player Fermín López suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery," the club said in a statement.

World Cup 2026 hopes in tatters

While Barcelona have yet to put a definitive timeframe on his return, a fractured fifth metatarsal typically requires a recovery period of at least six to eight weeks. With Spain set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15th, the math simply does not work in Fermin’s favour.

Spain boss De la Fuente was expected to include the energetic midfielder in his final squad, which is due to be announced next Monday. However, this injury blow means a replacement will now have to be found. Fermin will also be absent for Barcelona’s final La Liga fixture of the campaign against Valencia next weekend.

A major blow for Spain’s plans

The loss of Fermin is a significant setback for La Roja, who viewed the Barcelona man as a vital tactical asset given his ability to provide goals from midfield. His absence adds to a growing list of concerns for the national team as they prepare to compete on the world stage once again,