FIFA Women's World Cup
Alexi Lalas' Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain No. 1, USWNT out of top 3
FIFA Women's World Cup

Alexi Lalas' Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain No. 1, USWNT out of top 3

Published Jul. 24, 2023 5:39 p.m. ET

The group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is in full swing, which means it's time for FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas to share his first batch of power rankings for the tournament.

Three favored powerhouse teams that had impressive debuts took the top three spots — but none are the two-time defending champion United States, which slipped to No. 4 despite a solid 3-0 victory over Vietnam to start its campaign.

"This is just a snapshot," Lalas said. "This is not that these are the best teams in the world forever, just as we stand right now. Just because you score goals doesn't mean that you're automatically at the top, even though we have some teams that scored a lot of goals."

That said, here are Lalas's top 10 teams in the World Cup so far, along with each's squads' opener result.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Spain: Defeated Costa Rica, 3-0

2. Germany: Defeated Morocco, 6-0

3. Brazil: Defeated Panama, 4-0

4. United States: Defeated Vietnam, 3-0

Spain, Germany lead Alexi Lalas' World Cup Power Rankings

Spain, Germany lead Alexi Lalas' World Cup Power Rankings

5. Japan: Defeated Zambia, 5-0

6. England: Defeated Haiti, 1-0

7. Australia: Defeated Ireland, 1-0

8. Sweden: Defeated South Africa, 2-1

9. Netherlands: Defeated Portugal, 1-0

Did the Netherlands prove they're a SERIOUS threat to the USWNT?

Did the Netherlands prove they're a SERIOUS threat to the USWNT?

10. Haiti: Lost to England, 1-0

The group stage continues Monday (10 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Colombia taking on South Korea to kick off a full week of group-stage games.

[Related: FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers' Women's World Cup power rankings]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
United States
Spain
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Packers will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

Packers will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes