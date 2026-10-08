Alexi Lalas' Post-World Cup Power Rankings: France Or Spain At The Top?

This is my first post-World Cup power rankings. I love power rankings and I especially love counter rankings.

FIFA has their own rankings (released on Oct. 7), and I'm sure they spend a lot of time and money and technology on the formula to come up with it. I can't say I do the same, it's more of a gut feel. But these are my power rankings, and as I have always said: If you don't like mine, then get your own.

10. Colombia

(Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 11

2026 World Cup Recap: A lot of expectations this summer were put on the Colombians, who were among the trendy dark-horse contenders to win it all. Luis Diaz, who has shined as an attacker for Liverpool and now Bayern Munich, balanced out a tough defense. Nevertheless, a round of 16 loss to an equally stout Switzerland side ended the dream.

What's Happened Since: The Colombians had a relatively uneventful window with a win (over Peru), a loss (to Paraguay), and a draw with Mexico (who is ranked No. 10 by FIFA instead) in friendly competition. But Los Cafeteros could make an argument about now being South America's toughest side.

Next Opponents: TBD

Alexi's Take: "FIFA has Mexico at this spot, but I just think that's ridiculous."

9. Morocco

(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 6

2026 World Cup Recap: History was made in 2022 as Morocco became the first African nation to reach a men's World Cup semifinals. Leaning on talent that grew up playing in leagues across Europe, Morocco has become a machine. The Atlas Lions lost to France in the quarterfinals (having lost to them in the 2022 semis), but its young core and success at youth tournament levels will keep them around.

What's Happened Since: Morocco cruised to two wins in 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying in September. The drama surrounding the team will be off the pitch as a court ruling this month will decide whether Morocco or Senegal will ultimately be named AFCON champions following the controversial final in 2025.

Next Opponents: TBD

Alexi's Take: "After making the 2022 World Cup semifinals, we were interested to see whether they could continue that momentum in 2026. Whether it was just a Golden Generation, or it was a moment in time and would be a Croatia-esque storyarc. I think Morocco and this generation of players have proved they are here to stay."

8. Netherlands

(Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 9

2026 World Cup Recap: The team that has historically been among the world's elite (three times runner-up at the men's tournament) provided plenty of entertaining football, backed by one of the best fanbases out there. In the attack, Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey shined while the ageless Virgil van Dijk remained the heart-and-soul in defense. A tough loss in the round of 32 against Morocco ended the Oranje's tournament.

What's Happened Since: Xavi Hernandez, one of the greatest midfielders in Barcelona history and a 2010 World Cup winner with Spain, was surprisingly picked to be the Netherlands' new manager. Two wins over Serbia and two draws (vs. Germany and Greece) in Nations League action got the Xavi era started on the right foot.

Next Opponents: vs. Greece (Nov. 13); vs. Germany (Nov. 16)

Alexi's Take: "The Dutch have still never ultimately won the World Cup, but they are still a good solid team. I can be convinced otherwise, but I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt."

7. Belgium

(Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 8

2026 World Cup Recap: It initially felt like its Golden Generation players of striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wouldn't be able to compete at this tournament. But the Red Devils proved people wrong, especially the U.S. men's national team. After a 4-1 beatdown over the USMNT in the round of 16, they would lose to Spain in the quarterfinals.

What's Happened Since: Two losses to a more talented France team in the Nations League during this recent window should be tempered by wins over Italy and Türkiye. Those Golden Generation veterans will certainly now give way as talents like winger Jérémy Doku are emerging.

Next Opponents: vs. Türkiye (Nov. 12); vs. Italy (Nov. 15)

Alexi's Take: "Speaking of good solid teams, we have Belgium next. The U.S. found out in the worst possible way and at the worst possible time how good this team can be."

6. Brazil

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 5

2026 World Cup Recap: This team was still one of the biggest draws at the tournament, but the product on the field (led by star winger Vinícius Jr.) never lived up to those mythical yellow jerseys. It's now 24 years since Brazil's last World Cup title. Carlo Ancelotti, one of Europe's greatest club managers at places like Real Madrid and AC Milan, came in to lead a team chock-full of individual talent. Nonetheless, the Seleçao bowed out to Norway in the round of 16.

What's Happened Since: Ancelotti remains, Vinicius has had some struggles with his club Real Madrid, and there are still questions about who'll be the next generation's stars. Three wins in friendlies (two against Australia, one against India) aren't going to clarify issues in key areas like defense.

Next Opponents: TBD

Alexi's Take: "I was high on Brazil, and they did nothing to change that during the World Cup. It's still Brazil, there is still an element of Germany where they are constantly hanging on to the fact."

5. Argentina

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 2

2026 World Cup Recap: It was going to be Lionel Messi's Last Dance on the international stage, and Argentina nearly pulled it off. After winning it all in 2022, La Albiceleste reached the final in the summer but was dominated by Spain in a tough 1-0 loss. Even at age 39, Messi was the focal point and the inspirational guiding light for a talented team. He finished with 8 goals, behind only France's Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race.

What's Happened Since: Messi officially bid adios to playing for Argentina in a send-off match against African team Benin. It was an emotional night on Oct. 6 in Buenos Aires as a whole nation honored one of sport's greatest figures. The era changes, but the talent will still be there with youngsters like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernández and Nico Paz leading the team.

Next Opponents: TBD

Alexi's Take: "Most people have Argentina in the top 2, including FIFA, but I'm putting them here. Going to back-to-back World Cup finals and winning in 2022 is impressive, but this is an Argentina team that is now playing without their most important player. Let's be honest, they rode Messi, and he carried them in many ways. They did it willingly and were a wonderful team to watch and obviously incredibly successful.

Now we don't know what this team is going to look like going forward without Messi. We have seen Argentina play without Messi, and they have plenty of talent and will continue to be a top-10 team. But it's a changing of a specific guard here – it's not even a change because there's nobody who could ever replace him."

4. Portugal

FIFA rank: 7

2026 World Cup Recap: Aside from a 5-0 win over debut team Uzbekistan in the group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. never lived up to their creative potential. Portugal reached the Round of 16 where they lost to eventual champions Spain.

What's Happened Since: If Messi's exit from the world stage was a storybook ending, then Cristiano Ronaldo provided one that felt more like a tabloid. Ronaldo, who had already announced that 2026 would be his last World Cup appearance, had a falling out with manager Jorge Jesus and abruptly left the team in September over disagreements about playing. Portugal still won its four Nations League games – including two victories over Erling Haaland's Norway – and looked crisper without Ronaldo up top.

Next Opponents: vs. Czechia (Nov. 14); vs. England (Nov. 17)

Alexi's Take: "Having Portugal here is a bit of the opposite reasoning for having Argentina where they are at. I guess we could call it the new Portugal, more than likely now without Cristiano Ronaldo. We have seen how good they are, even recently in this window.

I feel like a burden, whether they have admitted it or not, is going to be lifted, and they are just going to get better. Nobody's denying all the talent they have, but this incredible weight (or albatross as some people may say) is now gone.

I am bullish on them going forward without Cristiano Ronaldo, just maybe not so bullish when it comes to Argentina without Messi."

3. England

(Getty)

2026 World Cup Recap: With "Wonderwall" providing the soundtrack, there was belief that it would finally come home. England had its best finish at the men's World Cup since 1990 as it reached the semifinals, losing to ancient rivals Argentina and then to France in the bronze match. Harry Kane scored six times this summer, but Jude Bellingham really came into his own at this tournament, with the round-of-16 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca etching his name into Three Lions lore.

What's Happened Since: Under manager Thomas Tuchel, there will be expectations as always for a major trophy – whether it's in the Nations League or potentially at the Euros in 2028 as hosts. A loss to Spain in September in a Nations League match shouldn't sour those hopes.

Next Opponents: vs. Croatia (Nov. 12); vs. Spain (Nov. 15)

Alexi's Take: "It hurts me to say England, but they are just a good team. But they are not at the level of the top two teams. But England is always there, and they are as good – and maybe better – than many other teams, even ones in the past that won the World Cup."

2. France

(Getty)

FIFA rank: 3

2026 World Cup Recap: The amount of star power in this squad – including forward trio Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise – had Les Bleus fans thinking this was the team to beat at the tournament. Mbappé scored an astonishing 10 goals at the tournament (making him winner of the Golden Boot for top scorer) and setting a record for most ever in World Cup history with 22. France ran into a brick wall against Spain in the semis but finished in third after a high-scoring consolation match against England.

What's Happened Since: With Didier Deschamps stepping down as manager following the World Cup, it felt like an end of an era. But with legend Zinedine Zidane taking over, don't expect France to lose a step – especially with Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise still in the mix. France won all four of its matches in this window despite Mbappé leaving the team early due to an injury.

Next Opponents: vs. Italy (Nov. 12); vs. Türkiye (Nov. 15)

Alexi's Take: "This team is just loaded. But the top team did make them look average in the World Cup semifinals."

1. Spain

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

FIFA rank: 1



2026 World Cup Recap: An improbable run where they only gave up one goal in eight games to win the country's second men's World Cup title ever. Lamine Yamal came into the tournament injured, but La Roja hardly needed the teenage superstar. On their way to the World Cup title, midfield maestro Rodri won the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player and Unai Simón won for the tournament's best keeper.

What's Happened Since: Spain's unbeaten streak has now reached 40 games after winning four more times in Nations League action during this past window, including a 3-2 thrilling victory over England at Wembley.



Next Opponents: vs. Czechia (Nov. 12); vs. England (Nov. 15)