FIFA Men's World Cup
Adidas Unveils Shiny New Match Ball For 2026 World Cup Final
FIFA Men's World Cup

Adidas Unveils Shiny New Match Ball For 2026 World Cup Final

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 2:50 p.m. ET

Adidas has revealed the official match ball that will be used during the final stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Named the "Trionda Final," the ball will debut during the tournament's semifinals, third-place game and the World Cup final. 

(Photo courtesy of Adidas)

Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals for Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far. (Photo courtesy of Adidas)

Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal modeled the new "Trionda Final" ball for Adidas, but each player still needs a quarterfinal victory to see it used on the pitch.

This marks the first time in FIFA history that Adidas has introduced a completely distinct final ball design, moving away from the traditional practice of simply updating the color scheme of the tournament's primary group stage ball.

(Photo courtesy of Adidas)

Lamine Yamal is playing in his first World Cup and won man of the match in Spain's round of 32 win over Austria. (Photo courtesy of Adidas)

The design features a gold, black and white color scheme inspired by the World Cup trophy. The panel graphics prominently display the names of the four final host cities: Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

Jude Bellingham has scored four goals for England so far at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo courtesy of Adidas)

On the pitch, the ball shares the same performance features as the standard Trionda ball introduced in October 2025. It utilizes a four-panel construction and includes connected ball technology to provide real-time data to match officials for VAR and offside decisions.

Here's what Adidas' Trionda ball for most World Cup matches in 2026 looks like:

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

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