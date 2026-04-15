USA vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

The U.S. men's national team will face Australia in their second Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 19, 2026, at Seattle Stadium on FOX.

First place in Group D is on the line after both nations won their openers by multiple goals. The winner will advance on Friday, and, depending on the Türkiye-Paraguay result, either could win the group as well.

The U.S. turned in one of its best-ever performances in an opening 4-1 win over Paraguay. It scored four goals in a World Cup game for the first time, and won a World Cup game by three goals for the first time since 1930.

Folarin Balogun led the charge with USA's first World Cup brace since 1930. The only negative news that came out of the match was Christian Pulisic exiting at halftime. His status is still unknown as he remains day to day.

Meanwhile, Australia pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the group stage so far, beating Türkiye 2-0 in its opener.

Despite having its lowest possession rate ever in a World Cup match at 29%, the Socceroos scored two goals on the counter attack, highlighted by 20-year-old winger Nestory Irankunda's stellar play.

These two nations last met in a friendly last October in a match the USA won 2-1.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive Group D showdown between the USA and Australia at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19.

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Folarin Balogun is +155 to score in USA's match against Australia (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images).

USA vs. Australia Odds

Moneyline

USA : -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Australia : +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Spread

USA - 0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Australia + 0.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

USA vs. Australia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Questions about Christian Pulisic’s fitness cloud the outlook for this match, as he was dynamite in the first half against Paraguay. Potentially a new lineup against a team that will be tougher to break down might result in a disappointing first half after what we saw last week. Türkiye had 30 shots in the opener against Australia, but not many great quality chances. Expect the Aussies to take a similar strategy here and hope to get out of here with a point. Take the first half draw at +140.

How to Watch USA vs. Australia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

USA : -440 (bet $10 to win $12.27 total)

Australia: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Both Teams to Score