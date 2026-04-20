Spain vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Spain and Uruguay are set to face off in a highly anticipated Group H finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FOX.
After a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in its opener, Spain bounced back in a big way with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.
Spain’s 70% possession and plus-40 shot difference through two games are both the best of any team with no opponent red cards at this tournament.
Spain is unbeaten in 32 straight games (23W-9D-0L) since March 2024, the second-longest undefeated run in its nation's history.
Meanwhile, Uruguay finds itself in a very uncomfortable situation. Uruguay had 66% possession (fifth-most at this tournament) and 44 shots (fourth-most), but only have two points after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia and 2-2 with Cape Verde.
Uruguay needs a win here to automatically advance and potentially even win the group. If it draws, it will need help in the Cape Verde-Saudi Arabia match as second place could come down to tiebreakers.
Let’s check out the odds for the massive showdown between Spain and Uruguay at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Lamine Yamal is +155 to score against Uruguay (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
Spain vs. Uruguay Odds
Moneyline
- Spain: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
- Uruguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
- Draw: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Spread
- Spain -1.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
- Uruguay +1.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
- Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Spain vs. Uruguay Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- Uruguay has butchered this World Cup. It has nobody out there who can finish. It couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead vs. Cape Verde and couldn’t get the second goal against one of the worst teams in the competition in Saudi Arabia. Now, Uruguay must beat Spain to advance. Good luck with that. I mean, there’s a non-zero chance Uruguay could win, as Spain have certainly thrown some clunkers in group play of major tourneys. This match could go so many ways, but I think the safest way to play it is Spain team total Over 1.5. Uruguay needs to win and that could leave it vulnerable to Spain countering. Take Spain Team Total Over 1.5 (-155).
How to Watch Spain vs. Uruguay
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Mikel Oyarzabal: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
- Borja Iglesias: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
- Ferran Torres: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
- Lamine Yamal: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
- Dani Olmo: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)
- Federico Viñas: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tie No Bet
- Spain: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
- Uruguay: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
- No: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria