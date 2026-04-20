FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 26, 2026 10:00 a.m. ET

Spain and Uruguay are set to face off in a highly anticipated Group H finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FOX. 

After a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in its opener, Spain bounced back in a big way with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. 

Spain’s 70% possession and plus-40 shot difference through two games are both the best of any team with no opponent red cards at this tournament.

Spain is unbeaten in 32 straight games (23W-9D-0L) since March 2024, the second-longest undefeated run in its nation's history. 

Meanwhile, Uruguay finds itself in a very uncomfortable situation. Uruguay had 66% possession (fifth-most at this tournament) and 44 shots (fourth-most), but only have two points after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia and 2-2 with Cape Verde. 

Uruguay needs a win here to automatically advance and potentially even win the group. If it draws, it will need help in the Cape Verde-Saudi Arabia match as second place could come down to tiebreakers. 

Let’s check out the odds for the massive showdown between Spain and Uruguay at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Lamine Yamal is +155 to score against Uruguay (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images). 

Spain vs. Uruguay Odds

Moneyline

  • Spain: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
  • Uruguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
  • Draw: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Spread 

  • Spain -1.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
  • Uruguay +1.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
  • Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Spain vs. Uruguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Uruguay has butchered this World Cup. It has nobody out there who can finish. It couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead vs. Cape Verde and couldn’t get the second goal against one of the worst teams in the competition in Saudi Arabia. Now, Uruguay must beat Spain to advance. Good luck with that. I mean, there’s a non-zero chance Uruguay could win, as Spain have certainly thrown some clunkers in group play of major tourneys. This match could go so many ways, but I think the safest way to play it is Spain team total Over 1.5. Uruguay needs to win and that could leave it vulnerable to Spain countering. Take Spain Team Total Over 1.5 (-155). 
 

How to Watch Spain vs. Uruguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Spain: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
  • Uruguay: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
  • No: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
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