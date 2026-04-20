Senegal vs. Iraq Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Senegal will face Iraq in their third Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026, at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on FS1.

Both Senegal and Iraq lost their first two group games to France and Norway. However, both nations are still alive to advance as a third-place team.

Despite going toe-to-toe for a good majority of its first two games, Senegal lost to France 3-1 and Norway 3-2.

Senegal has allowed three goals in three of its last four matches overall. Before that, Senegal hadn’t allowed three goals in the 43 straight games prior. With a win in this match, the Lions of Teranga have a chance to make consecutive World Cup knockout stages for the first time in its nation's history.

Meanwhile, Iraq lost to Norway and France by a combined score of 7-1.

With a -6 goal differential, even a win might not be enough to advance. Nonetheless, Iraq searches for its first men's World Cup win after being the fifth nation to lose its first five World Cup matches.

Let’s check out the odds for the Senegal vs. Iraq Group I matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

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Sadio Mané is +135 to score against Iraq (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images).

Senegal vs. Iraq Odds

Moneyline

Senegal : -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Iraq : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Draw: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Spread

Senegal -1.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Iraq +1.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Under: -168 (bet $10 to win $15.95 total)

Senegal vs. Iraq Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

It has been a disappointing run so far for Senegal, but most likely a big win here will put it on three points and say a GD of -1 or even. And that should be good enough to get Senegal through. Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win. Take Senegal -2.5 (+165).

How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Senegal : -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Iraq: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Both Teams to Score