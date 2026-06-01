2026 World Cup Round Of 16 Odds: Who's Favored To Advance?

In previous years, the Round of 16 was the first knockout stage match, but with an expanded field of 48 teams— it is now the second.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2 for which countries are favored to make the Round of 16 and emerge from it.

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To Reach Round of 16

Argentina: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Colombia: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Portugal: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Switzerland: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)

Egypt: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Australia: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

Algeria: +186 (bet $10 to win $28.60 total)

Croatia: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Ghana: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Cape Verde: +1160 (bet $10 to win $126 total)

Now let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2 for the matchups already in place.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Canada vs. Morocco

To Advance: MAR -300, CAN +225

Moneyline: MAR -130, Draw +240, CAN +420

Paraguay vs. France

To Advance: FRA -1800, PRY +1140

Moneyline: FRA -600, Draw +600, PRY +1800

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Brazil vs. Norway

To Advance: BRA -245, NOR +196

Moneyline: BRA -120, Draw +260, NOR +340

Mexico vs. England

To Advance: ENG -134, MEX +110

Moneyline: ENG +145, Draw +210, MEX +200

MONDAY, JULY 6

USA vs. Belgium

To Advance: USA -110, BEL -110

Moneyline: USA +165, Draw +230, BEL +170