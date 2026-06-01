FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Round Of 16 Odds: Who's Favored To Advance?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Round Of 16 Odds: Who's Favored To Advance?

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 5:04 p.m. ET

In previous years, the Round of 16 was the first knockout stage match, but with an expanded field of 48 teams— it is now the second. 

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2 for which countries are favored to make the Round of 16 and emerge from it.

 

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To Reach Round of 16

Argentina: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)
Colombia: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)
Portugal: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)
Switzerland: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)
Egypt: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)
Australia: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
Algeria: +186 (bet $10 to win $28.60 total)
Croatia: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Ghana: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Cape Verde: +1160 (bet $10 to win $126 total)

 

Now let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2 for the matchups already in place.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Canada vs. Morocco

To Advance: MAR -300, CAN +225
Moneyline: MAR -130, Draw +240, CAN +420

Paraguay vs. France

To Advance: FRA -1800, PRY +1140
Moneyline: FRA -600, Draw +600, PRY +1800

 

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Brazil vs. Norway

To Advance: BRA -245, NOR +196
Moneyline: BRA -120, Draw +260, NOR +340

Mexico vs. England

To Advance: ENG -134, MEX +110
Moneyline: ENG +145, Draw +210, MEX +200

 

MONDAY, JULY 6

USA vs. Belgium

To Advance: USA -110, BEL -110
Moneyline: USA +165, Draw +230, BEL +170

 
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