2026 World Cup Odds: Which Nations are Favored to Reach Semifinals?

With 48 teams competing and a grueling path through the knockout stage, reaching the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be an accomplishment in itself.

Only four nations will survive the tournament's first 100 matches and earn a spot in the final four, putting themselves within two victories of lifting the most coveted trophy in sports.

So which countries are favored to make a deep run this summer?

Let's take a look at the latest odds to reach the semifinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 3.

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To Reach Semifinals

Spain: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

France: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

England: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Argentina: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Brazil: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Portugal: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Germany: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Netherlands: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Belgium: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Norway: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colombia: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Uruguay: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Switzerland: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

USA: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mexico: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Croatia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Morocco: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ecuador: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Japan: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Türkiye: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Austria: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Senegal: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Canada: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ivory Coast: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Sweden: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Top 7: Spain, France, England, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and Germany stand at the top of the board, with each nation listed below +300 to reach the semifinals. Combined, the group has 39 World Cup semifinal appearances and includes six former champions, highlighting why oddsmakers view them as the clear favorites to make the final four in 2026.

At the 2022 World Cup, Morocco became the first African nation ever to reach the semifinals (Getty Images).

Recent History: Morocco authored one of the most remarkable underdog runs in World Cup history in 2022. Entering the tournament at 200-1 odds to win the title, Morocco became the first African nation ever to reach the semifinals before eventually falling to France. Prior to the tournament, the Atlas Lions were listed at 50-1 to reach the semifinals, rewarding bettors with a massive payout in this market. Can another long shot strike gold this summer?