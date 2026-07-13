2026 World Cup Odds: Back Spain In Double Chance Market Against France

France and Spain meet on Tuesday, with a place in the World Cup final on the line.

France is chasing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, while Spain is looking to eliminate France from a major tournament for the third straight time.

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This is the world’s best attack against the world’s best defense.

Spain has conceded just one goal all tournament, while France’s front three of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise can overwhelm any back line on their day.

While I slightly favor France as the better overall side, it’s hard to ignore the value on Spain double chance at plus-money.

Spain rarely loses in regulation, it controls possession as well as anyone and its defensive structure is built to limit explosive attacks.

Having already knocked France out of Euro 2024 and the UEFA Nations League, Spain will enter this match full of confidence.

With these teams so evenly matched, taking Spain to avoid defeat in 90 minutes is simply the value side.