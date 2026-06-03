FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup: Mexico's Odds Surge After Opening Match Win Over South Africa
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup: Mexico's Odds Surge After Opening Match Win Over South Africa

Updated Jun. 11, 2026 6:49 p.m. ET

As one of three host nations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, El Tri will look to make this summer its year to finally go deeper than the Round of 16. 

Mexico opened its World Cup campaign with a dominating 2-0 win over South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday. 

Julián Quiñones quickly got things started with a goal in the ninth minute, which was followed by Raúl Jiménez's first career World Cup goal in the 67th minute after a South Africa red card.

Because of their ideal first result, Mexico has surged from +6500 to +4500 on the oddsboard to win the World Cup. They are now also -210 to win Group A, a major jump from the -140 number they were at before the tournament began.

Just how big was Mexico's win over South Africa? El Tri now has a better chance of making the final than being eliminated in the group stage. 

Can they build off their opening match and make a deep run in this tournament? Let's check out the updated odds for Mexico as of June 11.

 

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Team Mexico — Stage of Elimination

Last 32: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Last 16: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Quarterfinals: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Semifinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Runner-up: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Group stage: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Outright winner: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Mexico is currently +4500 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their opening win vs. South Africa (Getty Images).

 

Mexico to Qualify from Group A: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Mexico Group A Winner: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Mexico Top Goalscorer (as of June 10):

Raúl Jiménez: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Santiago Giménez: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Roberto Alvarado: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Julián Quiñones: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Alexis Vega: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Guillermo Martínez: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Armando González: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
César Huerta: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Brian Gutiérrez: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Orbelín Pineda: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Luis Romo: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Érick Sánchez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Edson Álvarez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Mexico has made a habit of being in the running, but never really being in the running. Make sense? Consider this: El Tri made it out of the group stage in seven consecutive World Cups (1994-2018), but never made it past the Round of 16 in any of those years. In 2022, Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage, and it will look to get back to its winning ways in 2026, as it is heavily favored to win Group A after their opening win against South Africa. Mexico will face South Korea and the Czech Republic in their final two group games. 

 
 
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