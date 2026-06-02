2026 World Cup Odds: France Favored; Spain Takes A Leap

On July 19, after 103 matches have been played, only two teams will remain standing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Those two nations, each chasing soccer immortality, will meet at New York New Jersey Stadium in what is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in the United States.

So which countries are most likely to make it all the way to the title game?

Let's take a look at the latest odds to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 6.

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To Reach World Cup Final

France: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Spain: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

England: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Argentina: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Norway: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Colombia: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Morocco: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

USA: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Switzerland: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Belgium: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Egypt: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Biggest Risers: England and Norway surged up the oddsboard on Sunday. Three Lions went into a hostile environment, at one of the world's most historic stadiums, and took down Mexico 3-2 on its home soil. England has now qualified for its 11th World Cup quarterfinal; only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) have reached more. Meanwhile, after pulling the upset over five-time champion Brazil, Norway skyrocketed from +1400 to +500 to reach the final. England and Norway will face off in a heavyweight showdown in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Lastly, Spain is now second on the oddsboard after its win over Portugal in the Round of 16.

Long Shot History: While no true long shot has ever won the World Cup, Croatia was one of the biggest long shots ever to reach a World Cup final, entering the 2018 tournament at 30-1 odds. While the Croatians ultimately fell to France in the final, they still rewarded bettors with a massive payout in this market after their stunning run to the championship. Croatia has now been eliminated this summer as it lost in heartbreaking fashion against Portugal on Thursday.