2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Will Les Rouges Go?

Canada has never won a FIFA Men's World Cup match.

Could 2026 be the year that all changes for Les Rouges?

Here are the odds for how Canada will fare in this year's tournament.

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Team Canada — Stage of Elimination

Group stage: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Last 32: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Last 16: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Quarterfinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Semifinals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Runner-up: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Outright winner: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Canada to Qualify from Group B: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Canada Group B Winner: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Canada Top Goalscorer

Jonathan David: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Cyle Larin: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What To Know: Canada kicks off its World Cup matches as a part of Group B on Friday, June 12. The country's first game will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada has only qualified to play in the global event three times — 1986, 2022 and 2026. While the Canadians ended a 36-year-long drought with their appearance in 2022, it was short-lived, as the team got ousted in the group stage with a record of 0-0-3.