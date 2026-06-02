2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Will Les Rouges Go?
Canada has never won a FIFA Men's World Cup match.
Could 2026 be the year that all changes for Les Rouges?
Here are the odds for how Canada will fare in this year's tournament.
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Team Canada — Stage of Elimination
Group stage: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Last 32: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Last 16: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Quarterfinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Semifinals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Runner-up: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Outright winner: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Canada to Qualify from Group B: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
Canada Group B Winner: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Canada Top Goalscorer
Jonathan David: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Cyle Larin: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
What To Know: Canada kicks off its World Cup matches as a part of Group B on Friday, June 12. The country's first game will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada has only qualified to play in the global event three times — 1986, 2022 and 2026. While the Canadians ended a 36-year-long drought with their appearance in 2022, it was short-lived, as the team got ousted in the group stage with a record of 0-0-3.
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