FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Will Les Rouges Go?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Will Les Rouges Go?

Updated Jun. 3, 2026 11:26 a.m. ET

Canada has never won a FIFA Men's World Cup match. 

Could 2026 be the year that all changes for Les Rouges?

Here are the odds for how Canada will fare in this year's tournament.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Team Canada — Stage of Elimination

Group stage: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Last 32: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Last 16: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Quarterfinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Semifinals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Runner-up: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Outright winner: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Canada to Qualify from Group B: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Canada Group B Winner: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Canada Top Goalscorer

Jonathan David: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Cyle Larin: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What To Know: Canada kicks off its World Cup matches as a part of Group B on Friday, June 12. The country's first game will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada has only qualified to play in the global event three times — 1986, 2022 and 2026. While the Canadians ended a 36-year-long drought with their appearance in 2022, it was short-lived, as the team got ousted in the group stage with a record of 0-0-3.

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Takeaways From USA's 3-2 Win Over Senegal In Pre-World Cup Friendly

4 Takeaways From USA's 3-2 Win Over Senegal In Pre-World Cup Friendly

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes