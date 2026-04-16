Norway vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Norway and Senegal will meet in a highly anticipated Group I clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set for June 22, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX.

After a 4-1 win over Iraq in the opener, Norway will advance to the knockout stage with a win over Senegal.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half to become the first Norwegian with a World Cup brace. While Norway only outshot Iraq 12-11, 11 of 12 shots were from inside the penalty area. Norway’s average shot distance of 10 yards was the shortest of any team in the first set of group games.

Meanwhile, Senegal lost its opening match 3-1 to France. With the loss, Senegal has now allowed three goals in two of its last three matches. Before that, Senegal hadn’t allowed three goals in 43 straight games.

This huge matchup will have major implications on Group I.

Let’s check out the odds for the Norway vs. Senegal matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22.

Erling Haaland is -105 to score against Senegal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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Norway vs. Senegal Odds

Moneyline

Norway : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Senegal : +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread

Norway -0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Senegal +0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Norway vs. Senegal Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Norway looked great in attack vs. an overmatched Iraq side, but Senegal will offer a stiffer test, even as one of the older teams in the competition. Reports of disputes between the players, staff and the confederation, along with accommodation issues have me a little concerned, but that could also result in motivating the Lions of Teranga to show everyone that they still have immense pride in playing for themselves and their fans. I’m not going to go too crazy here. Take Both Teams to Score — Yes (-135).

How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal

When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey, NY

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Norway : -170 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Senegal: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Both Teams to Score