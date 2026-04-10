Netherlands vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

The Netherlands and Japan will open their Group F campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what is widely considered one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage.

The match will occur on June 14, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

This heavyweight opener marks just the second World Cup meeting between these sides, with the Netherlands claiming a 1-0 win in their previous clash in 2010.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands has reasserted itself as a legitimate contender, highlighted by a quarterfinal run in 2022 in Qatar before losing to Argentina (the eventual champion) in a heartbreaking penalty shootout.

The Oranje secured its spot at the 2026 World Cup by winning UEFA Group G, securing direct qualification without the need for playoffs. The team went unbeaten, finishing with 20 points and capped off its campaign with a 4-0 win over Lithuania to seal first place.

Meanwhile, Japan became the first team outside the host nations to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, finishing first in its group during Asian qualifying.

Japan has qualified for eight straight FIFA World Cups (1998-2026), cementing its place as one of Asia’s most consistent national teams. While its best finish remains a Round of 16 appearance, the country's steady rise has positioned it as a dangerous side capable of finally breaking through to its first-ever quarterfinal and even more.

The Samurai Blue enter the tournament winners of six straight international matches, including major wins over Brazil and England in that span.

Let’s check out the odds for the Netherlands vs. Japan Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Memphis Depay is +180 to score in Netherlands' opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Japan (Photo by Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images).

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Netherlands vs. Japan Odds

Moneyline

Netherlands : +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Japan : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread

Netherlands -0.5 : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Japan +0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Netherlands vs. Japan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This might be the hardest pick through the first four days of the tournament, as both teams bring ample experience and talent. However, Japan will be without Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endō due to injuries— arguably the two best players on the team. Netherlands boasts the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, and Cody Gakpo to name a few. Back the Dutch to win by a close one.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Netherlands : -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Japan: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Both Teams to Score