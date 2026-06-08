Netherlands vs. Japan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
The Netherlands and Japan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium, Dallas, Texas.
Netherlands, ranked eighth by FIFA, are appearing at their 12th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result achieved three times — in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Japan enter Group F ranked 18th by FIFA, appearing at their eighth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 exit, a feat they have matched four times.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan
- When: Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Netherlands vs. Japan Odds
Netherlands World Cup Schedule
- June 11: Watch Mexico vs South Africa - Mexico City Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Mexico vs South Korea - Guadalajara Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Mexico vs Czechia - Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Japan World Cup Schedule
- June 11: Watch Mexico vs South Africa - Mexico City Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Czechia vs South Africa - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch South Korea vs South Africa - Monterrey Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Netherlands vs. Japan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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