Netherlands vs. Japan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Netherlands and Japan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

Netherlands, ranked eighth by FIFA, are appearing at their 12th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result achieved three times — in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Japan enter Group F ranked 18th by FIFA, appearing at their eighth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 exit, a feat they have matched four times.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan

Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have your covered with everything you need to know about Group A. What is the outlook for co-hosts, Mexico? Will Son and South Korea top the group? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Netherlands vs. Japan Odds

Netherlands World Cup Schedule

Japan World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Netherlands vs. Japan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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