Mexico vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Mexico and Czechia will meet in their final Group A fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at Mexico City Stadium on FOX.

Mexico was the first nation to reach the round of 32 and has already clinched Group A. This match will have zero implications on El Tri's World Cup path.

Mexico has won its World Cup group for the first time since 2002 and has still not lost a home game since October 2018.

Meanwhile, Czechia has scored first in both of its World Cup games so far. However, after giving up late goals in the 80th minute or later in both games, Czechia has only one point and will most likely need a win to advance.

Let’s check out the odds for the Mexico vs. Czechia Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

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Raúl Jiménez is +190 to score against Czechia (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).

Mexico vs. Czechia Odds

Moneyline

Mexico : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Czechia : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spread

Mexico -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Czechia +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Mexico vs. Czechia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Czechia needs a win and get some help. Mexico has already clinched the top spot in the group. I cant imagine Mexico laying down here, so I see them playing a tight, defensive game. 0-0 is on the table as I just dont trust Czechia to score. Under 2.5 total goals feels really good (-130).

How to Watch Mexico vs. Czechia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Mexico : -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Czechia: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score