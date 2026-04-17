FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 24, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico and Czechia will meet in their final Group A fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at Mexico City Stadium on FOX. 

Mexico was the first nation to reach the round of 32 and has already clinched Group A. This match will have zero implications on El Tri's World Cup path. 

Mexico has won its World Cup group for the first time since 2002 and has still not lost a home game since October 2018. 

Meanwhile, Czechia has scored first in both of its World Cup games so far. However, after giving up late goals in the 80th minute or later in both games, Czechia has only one point and will most likely need a win to advance.

Let’s check out the odds for the Mexico vs. Czechia Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Raúl Jiménez is +190 to score against Czechia (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).

Mexico vs. Czechia Odds

Moneyline

  • Mexico: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Czechia: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
  • Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spread 

  • Mexico -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Czechia +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
  • Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Mexico vs. Czechia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Czechia needs a win and get some help. Mexico has already clinched the top spot in the group. I cant imagine Mexico laying down here, so I see them playing a tight, defensive game. 0-0 is on the table as I just dont trust Czechia to score. Under 2.5 total goals feels really good (-130).
 

How to Watch Mexico vs. Czechia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Mexico: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
  • Czechia: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
  • No: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Scotland vs. Brazil Watch Scotland vs. BrazilWatch Czechia vs. Mexico Watch Czechia vs. MexicoWatch USA vs Türkiye Watch USA vs Türkiye
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes