Iran vs. New Zealand Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Iran and New Zealand will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a Group G clash on June 15, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California on FS1.

Iran enters the World Cup continuing a sustained run of consistent qualification, marking its fourth straight appearance on the global stage.

They’ve also reached four of the last five World Cups but have yet to advance past the group stage dating back to 2006.

The squad is anchored by a core of players from the Persian Gulf Pro League, along with several experienced contributors competing at clubs across Europe.

Iran booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an impressive AFC qualifying campaign, finishing near the top of Group A in the third round to earn an automatic berth.

Team Melli enter the tournament off two recent friendly wins over Gambia (3-1) and Mali (2-0).

Meanwhile, New Zealand enters the tournament looking for its first-ever World Cup win after drawing all three matches back in 2010.

New Zealand secured a spot in the tournament by dominating OFC qualifying, winning all five matches and posting a remarkable +28 goal differential while conceding just once.

Let’s check out the odds for the Iran vs. New Zealand matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Mehdi Taremi is +200 to score in Iran's opening World Cup match against New Zealand (Photo by Richard Heathcote - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

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Iran vs. New Zealand Odds

Moneyline

Iran : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

New Zealand : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Spread

Iran -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

New Zealand +0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Under: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Iran vs. New Zealand Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both the teams are led by older strikers in Chris Wood for New Zealand and Mehdi Taremi for Iran. New Zealand has never won a match at the World Cup and is making its first appearance since 2010. Back Iran to win, as they are appearing in a fourth consecutive World Cup and cruised in qualifying play.

How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Iran : -295 (bet $10 to win $13.39 total)

New Zealand: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Both Teams to Score