Iran vs. New Zealand: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream
Iran and New Zealand meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.
Iran, ranked 20th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup — a milestone made more notable by the fact that this marks back-to-back World Cup appearances for the first time in the nation's history. New Zealand enter Group G ranked 85th by FIFA, appearing at their third World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand
- When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Iran vs. New Zealand Odds
Iran World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Iran vs New Zealand - Los Angeles Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Belgium vs Iran - Los Angeles Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Egypt vs Iran - Seattle Stadium (11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)
New Zealand World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Iran vs New Zealand - Los Angeles Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch New Zealand vs Egypt - BC Place Vancouver (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place Vancouver (11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Iran vs. New Zealand and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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