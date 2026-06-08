Iran vs. New Zealand: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream

Iran and New Zealand meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

Iran, ranked 20th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup — a milestone made more notable by the fact that this marks back-to-back World Cup appearances for the first time in the nation's history. New Zealand enter Group G ranked 85th by FIFA, appearing at their third World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand

Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand Group G is up next as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse preview every group at the World Cup. Will Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium bring the magic and go on a run? What do the guys expect from Mohamed Salah and Egypt? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Iran vs. New Zealand Odds

Iran World Cup Schedule

New Zealand World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Iran vs. New Zealand and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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