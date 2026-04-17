FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Germany vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 25, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

Germany will face Ecuador in their third Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX. 

The nations have met twice since 2006, with Germany winning both matches. 

Germany has already clinched Group E and will face a third-place team in the round of 32. 

Germany has won its opening two World Cup matches for the first time since 2006, beating Curaçao 7-1 and coming from behind to top Ivory Coast 2-1 last Saturday. 

In the win over Ivory Coast, Deniz Undav was the hero, scoring two goals (68’, 90’+4) after being subbed on. 

Meanwhile, Ecuador's results have been extremely disappointing through its first two games of the tournament. 

Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast on a 90th-minute goal in its opener and drew 0-0 with Curaçao despite taking 27 shots and putting 15 on goal. It became the first team ever to have 15 shots on goal without scoring in a World Cup match. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Germany vs. Ecuador Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25. 

 

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Kai Havertz is +175 to score against Ecuador (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images).

Germany vs. Ecuador Odds

Moneyline

  • Germany: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
  • Ecuador: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
  • Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Spread 

  • Germany -0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
  • Ecuador +0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
  • Under: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Germany vs. Ecuador Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • The match means nothing for Germany, so I would expect to see a lot of guys who haven't played much, or at all. That provides opportunities for someone like Nick Woltemade to score. Don't be afraid to take a shot on one of the new German faces in the lineup to get a goal. Ecuador did everything but score against Curaçao, and now is in a position where it needs three points to advance and has to go for it. Back both teams to score (-145).
 

How to Watch Germany vs. Ecuador

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Germany: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • Ecuador: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
  • No: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
 
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