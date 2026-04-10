Germany vs. Curaçao Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Germany and Curaçao will face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E opener on June 14, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.

This Group E matchup marks a historic milestone as Curaçao makes its first-ever World Cup appearance. In doing so, it becomes the smallest nation by population to ever qualify.

Curaçao qualified for the 2026 World Cup by topping Group C in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying and then finishing first again in Group B in the third round. Across both stages, they went unbeaten in 10 matches, recording seven wins and three draws.

After losing 4-1 to Scotland in a friendly on May 30th, Curaçao responded in a big way and will come into the tournament off a 4-0 win against Aruba.

Germany, meanwhile, enters the tournament as a traditional powerhouse, making its 19th consecutive World Cup appearance.

After group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, the team is aiming for a deeper run with a refreshed roster that rolled through UEFA qualifying. Germany secured its spot by winning Group A, clinching first place with a dominant 6-0 victory over Slovakia to avoid the playoffs.

Germany rolls into the World Cup on a nine-match winning streak in international matches, including its 2-1 win over the U.S. last week.

This is the first-ever meeting between these two national teams in any competition.

Let’s check out the odds for the Germany vs Curaçao match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Florian Wirtz is -130 to score in Germany's first 2026 World Cup match against Curaçao (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images).

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Germany vs. Curaçao Odds

Moneyline

Germany : -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Curaçao : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Draw: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Spread

Germany -3.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Curaçao +3.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 4.5

Over : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Germany vs. Curaçao Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Curaçao is the ultimate underdog, and while it would be an incredible story for them to win or even draw a World Cup match, Germany is just too loaded. Between Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, back Germany to win this one by multiple goals.

How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Germany : -8000 (bet $10 to win $10.13 total)

Curaçao: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Both Teams to Score