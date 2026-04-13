France vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

France and Senegal will face off in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I opener on June 16, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX.

This highly anticipated fixture carries major history, as Senegal stunned then-defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.

France has been one of the defining powers of the modern international game.

The team has won two World Cups (1998, 2018), two UEFA European Championships (1984, 2000), and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

After winning the World Cup in 2018, France lost in heartbreaking fashion in the 2022 World Cup Final against Argentina in a penalty shootout that will be remembered forever.

They arrive at this tournament seeking redemption from the devastating defeat in 2022.

Coming into the tournament, France is ranked No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings and is currently the +425 favorite to win the World Cup. The 2026 roster features a plethora of talent, headlined by arguably the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappé.

They secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing top of their UEFA Group D, thus earning a direct berth to the finals without needing to go through the playoff round.

On the other hand, Senegal has emerged as one of Africa’s top national teams in recent years, highlighted by its 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title and consecutive World Cup appearances in 2018 and 2022.

The team advanced to the Round of 16 in 2022 and previously reached the quarterfinals in 2002.

With several players competing in Europe’s top leagues, Senegal enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the strongest sides from Africa.

Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. Senegal opening Group I matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 16.

Kylian Mbappé is +110 to score in France's opening 2026 World Cup match against Senegal (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images).

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France vs. Senegal Odds

Moneyline

France : -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Senegal : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Spread

France -1.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Senegal +1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

France vs. Senegal Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

There's so many things pointing towards France's way in this matchup. Kylian Mbappé is one goal shy of tying the French national team record, and France is on a 26-match unbeaten when doing so at 24-2-0 (W-D-L), including 13 straight wins. And on top of it, France has never lost a World Cup match when leading at half, going 26-1-0 (W-D-L) all-time, with nine straight wins. While Senegal is a great team, expect France to come out fast and score quick en route to a victory.

How to Watch France vs. Senegal

When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

France : -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Senegal: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Both Teams to Score