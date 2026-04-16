FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 23, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

England and Ghana will face off in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX. 

First place in Group L is on the line, after England and Ghana both won their openers. Either nation will advance with a win on Tuesday, and either could win the group depending on the result in the Panama-Croatia matchup.

England turned in perhaps the most impressive opening match of the tournament, beating Croatia 4-2. It was England’s first World Cup win over a FIFA top 15 team since 2002. 

Meanwhile, Ghana's late game heroics were enough to beat Panama 1-0. Caleb Yirenkyi dramatically scored Ghana’s latest-ever World Cup regulation goal ever (90’+5), which was the latest match-winner in the first set of group games. 

Let’s check out the odds for the England vs. Ghana Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Harry Kane is -150 to score against Ghana (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).

England vs. Ghana Odds

Moneyline

  • England: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
  • Ghana: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
  • Draw: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Spread 

  • England -1.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
  • Ghana +1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
  • Under: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

England vs. Ghana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Ghana really didn't do a lot against Panama, but it did take advantage of its biggest opportunity late to grab all three points. England’s defense was a little more vulnerable than expected vs. Croatia, so I expect it will tighten things up against an opponent that shouldn’t be as dangerous. Take England Win to Nil.
 

How to Watch England vs. Ghana

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • England: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)
  • Ghana: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
  • No: -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)
 
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