England vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
England and Ghana will face off in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX.
First place in Group L is on the line, after England and Ghana both won their openers. Either nation will advance with a win on Tuesday, and either could win the group depending on the result in the Panama-Croatia matchup.
England turned in perhaps the most impressive opening match of the tournament, beating Croatia 4-2. It was England’s first World Cup win over a FIFA top 15 team since 2002.
Meanwhile, Ghana's late game heroics were enough to beat Panama 1-0. Caleb Yirenkyi dramatically scored Ghana’s latest-ever World Cup regulation goal ever (90’+5), which was the latest match-winner in the first set of group games.
Let’s check out the odds for the England vs. Ghana Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.
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Harry Kane is -150 to score against Ghana (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).
England vs. Ghana Odds
Moneyline
- England: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
- Ghana: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
- Draw: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Spread
- England -1.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
- Ghana +1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
- Under: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
England vs. Ghana Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- Ghana really didn't do a lot against Panama, but it did take advantage of its biggest opportunity late to grab all three points. England’s defense was a little more vulnerable than expected vs. Croatia, so I expect it will tighten things up against an opponent that shouldn’t be as dangerous. Take England Win to Nil.
How to Watch England vs. Ghana
- When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Harry Kane: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
- Ollie Watkins: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
- Ivan Toney: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
- Marcus Rashford: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Bukayo Saka: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
- Antoine Semenyo: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Tie No Bet
- England: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)
- Ghana: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
- No: -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)
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