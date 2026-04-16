England vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

England and Ghana will face off in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX.

First place in Group L is on the line, after England and Ghana both won their openers. Either nation will advance with a win on Tuesday, and either could win the group depending on the result in the Panama-Croatia matchup.

England turned in perhaps the most impressive opening match of the tournament, beating Croatia 4-2. It was England’s first World Cup win over a FIFA top 15 team since 2002.

Meanwhile, Ghana's late game heroics were enough to beat Panama 1-0. Caleb Yirenkyi dramatically scored Ghana’s latest-ever World Cup regulation goal ever (90’+5), which was the latest match-winner in the first set of group games.

Let’s check out the odds for the England vs. Ghana Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.

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Harry Kane is -150 to score against Ghana (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).

England vs. Ghana Odds

Moneyline

England : -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Ghana : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Draw: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Spread

England -1.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Ghana +1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Under: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

England vs. Ghana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Ghana really didn't do a lot against Panama, but it did take advantage of its biggest opportunity late to grab all three points. England’s defense was a little more vulnerable than expected vs. Croatia, so I expect it will tighten things up against an opponent that shouldn’t be as dangerous. Take England Win to Nil.

How to Watch England vs. Ghana

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

England : -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Ghana: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Both Teams to Score