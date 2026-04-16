Croatia vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Croatia will face Panama in their second Group L matchup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 23, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FOX.

This is the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations.

Croatia fell to England 4-2 in its opener, losing its World Cup opener for the first time since 2014, and conceding four goals in a World Cup game for the first time since the 2018 final.

After going into the half tied 2-2, Croatia was outshot 13-6 in the second half as England added two more goals in its win.

Meanwhile, Panama lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Ghana on Wednesday, conceding the latest game-winner so far at this tournament (90’+5). Panama has now lost all four World Cup games in its history as Los Canaleros eye its first ever World Cup win on Tuesday.

Let’s check out the odds for the Croatia vs. Panama Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.

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Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Croatia vs. Panama Odds

Moneyline

Croatia : -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Panama : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Spread

Croatia -1.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Panama +1.5: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Croatia vs. Panama Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Two of the older teams here, but I think it will affect Panama more than Croatia. Both teams took nothing away from their openers, but Croatia looked more dangerous than I expected against the Three Lions, and Petar Musa, who scored just before halftime in that game, should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Panama

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Croatia : -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Panama: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Both Teams to Score